St. Mary's Catholic School in Lawton has a full schedule of activities highlighting this week's national Catholic School Week's theme "Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed."

The school has events throughout this week for students, staff and the community including a Mass at 8:45 a.m. and a rosary at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, said Principal Nancy Post, adding that the public is invited to attend the Mass and or the rosary at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 12 SW 7th Street.

Other special events this week include the students collecting baby shower items to deliver to Birth Choice of Lawton on Friday, kicking off the American Heart Association's jump rope for heart event; wearing spirit T-shirts and enjoying hot chocolate; a vocational day Thursday with Father Brian Beuttner leading the discussion and a luncheon for the staff provided by the Parent Teachers.

Sponsored by National Catholic Educational Association, the week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. "Schools typically observe the week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to Church, local communities and the nation," according to the NCEA.

Other activities that are happening this week, are activities that happen throughout the school year, Post said. "We have small class sizes and teachers are very proactive in each of their students' lives. From here they are able to enter high school in Lawton or across the world because they had a sound academic education."

Although St. Mary used to have a virtual high school, that was discontinued about three years ago, Post said. "It was a good program, but high school students need more interaction. ... It takes a lot of discipline to take an online course."

St. Mary's educates the whole child, she said, explaining that "we do have a full art program from kindergarten on up."