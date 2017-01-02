Leads few in murder investigation

Investigators say that time is of the essence as they continue to seek viable leads in the Jan. 16 death of a 21-year-old Lawton wife and mother.

The Comanche County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Ci'lina Teira Deloney after she was found in the roadway in front of 329 NW Paint Road. They began the search after a passerby found her in the road between Cache Road and Gore Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m. Jan. 16. Emergency responders were alerted she'd suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner confirmed that she died from multiple gunshot wounds and that her death was a homicide. Her death was the first ruled as a homicide in Comanche County in 2017.

According to the sheriff's office, many people have been interviewed and leads followed, but currently there are "no suspects." A person of possible interest turned into a dead end and the investigation has taken "another road," according to the source.

Deloney attended Eisenhower High School. She was married in January 2012 and has a 3-year-old child. She was member of the Comanche Nation and was of Pawnee and Kiowa descent.