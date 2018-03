STILLWATER Lawtonian Ashely C. Donovan was recently named to Oklahoma State University Alumni Assocation's 2018 Outstanding Seniors list.

Donovan, who is majoring in psychology and applied sociology, was one of 14 students given the award for their academic achievement, campus and community activities, academic, athletic or extra-curricular honors, scholarships and work ethic.

The banquet for the Outstanding Seniors will be held April 23.