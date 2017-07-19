Lawtonian to compete at World Archery Tournament

With the compound bow held firmly straight out in front of him, only the fingertips of his right hand next to his checkbone moved, releasing the bowstring his arrow soon embedding itself dead center in the bullseye.

During the past two weeks, 16-year-old Caleb Mull has stepped up his archery practice from three days a week to daily in preparation for Sunday's 2017 World Archery Tournament in Orlando, Fla.

Mull won state and national level tournaments this past year to qualify.

The state, national and world archery tournaments are sanctioned by the National Archery in the Schools Program or NASP. Third-graders through 12th-graders competing in the tournaments must be on a NASP team in their school. Mull, who will be a junior at MacArthur High this fall, has been involved in archery since he was introduced to it as a fourth-grader at Flower Mound Public School.

"They had to teach it for a week while I was taking PE in elementary school. At the time it seemed fun. ... Then I started to learn you go places, win things and get your name out there," he said.

As to future goals?

"I would like to go to the Olympics, but I don't know if I will go," he said, adding that no matter what he does in the future, archery will be a part of it.

An archer's trajectory

A long, skill-building and competitive road involving a lot of self-discipline and focus has brought Mull from his fourth-grade introduction to archery to Sunday's tournament where he will compete against students from all over the world.

His interest and growing skill in the sport stayed with him through MacArthur Middle School's after- school NASP chapter where he started competing in tournaments and then to MacArthur High, where he is on the school's NASP team.

Mull and his 13-member MacArthur High team went to the state archery competition in Oklahoma City last February. The team qualified as one of the top 20 teams in the state and Mull also qualified as an individual for the next level of competition the 2017 National Tournament in May in Kentucky.

But Mull was the only one able to go to Nationals, said his mother Erin Mull, who will be a fourth-grade teacher at Flower Mound this fall and has been an NASP coach for three years, coaching at Flower Mound and helping out Caleb's team.

The reason why the other 12 students couldn't attend Nationals boiled down to money.

"To make nationals, you can either qualify as a team or an individual. He qualified with both .. but we didn't raise enough funds to send them all, it would be about $12,000 to take a team," she said.

Those who win do have to pay their own way to the tournament. Caleb was able to get enough sponsors so he could attend, including The Chickasaw Nation, Noble Mechanical Heating & Cooling, T2TBackHoe.com, Guardian Interlock and 1Earth Synthetic Turf.

"These are the sponsors that gave us the money for him to go to Nationals. Then what we didn't use at Nationals, we are using at World," she said.

Normally, a team is supposed to have 16 to 18 students with a minimum of four females, but MacArthur High only had 13 students and five were girls.

"That was what was so sad, because the team really worked. When you are competing against teams that have at least 16 to 18 kids and you have a team of 13. Then you qualify in the top 20, but can't go because of the funds it was heartbreaking for these kids," Erin said.

At Nationals, Caleb competed against approximately 6,000 students from across the nation and placed 25th out of the top 30 who will also be at the World Tournament.

He placed in both the bullseye a flat, traditional target, with smaller and smaller concentric rings; and in 3D where two archers shoot at the same time at six target "animals" from turkey to bear at various distances and angles away from the archers. Depending on where the arrow strikes, different points are awarded. "They are stationary, but you have a smaller target to hit because they take the points off of the vitals" with the highest points awarded for the heart or smallest target area.