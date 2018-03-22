You are here

Lawton woman killed in accident

Thu, 03/22/2018 - 3:07am Mark Potter

A 26-year-old Lawton woman died from injuries she suffered in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday at Cyril.

The accident occurred at 10:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 277 and Oklahoma 19.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Michael Jewell, a car driven by Devon D. Manigault was eastbound on Oklahoma 19 when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle went airborne and entered a broadslide, striking a culvert before coming to rest.

Manigault was pronounced dead by Medical Examiner Jim Delbridge. Her body was transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.

