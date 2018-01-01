Lawton welcomes 2018 baby

The calendar still had six more days before Azariella was supposed to greet the world, but she had other ideas.

Azariella, daughter of Jada Meeks and Justin Bryant of Anadarko, arrived at 12:17 a.m. Monday to become the first child of the new year born in Lawton.

Her arrival was not totally unexpected; Jada had been in labor since a doctor appointment Tuesday and the physician was expecting to induce labor. The time came around 6 p.m. when the couple headed to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

"He was worried about me not making it in time," she said, but it turned out there was plenty.

Having the new year baby is "pretty exciting," he father said.