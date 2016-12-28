Lawton teachers benefit from workshops on oil, gas industry

Thirteen Lawton teachers recently attended an Oklahoma Energy Resources Board teacher training workshop and walked away with hundreds of dollars in free classroom supplies.

Oklahoma teachers are encouraged to sign up for the free workshops, which instruct on how to use one of the OERB's eight energy and science curricula in classrooms. The curricula provide teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade hands-on lessons to educate students about the oil and natural gas industry. It incorporates language arts and social studies.

Teachers who attended

Lawton teachers who attended the workshop include: Donna Cathren, Eisenhower Middle; Michael Schmidt, Ridgecrest Elementary; Sara Rivera, Cleveland Elementary; Wendy Brown, Pat Henry Elementary; Mary Carney, Washington Elementary; Marcia Brown, Great Plains Technology Center; K.Paige Gordon, Laura Nicholas and Brandi O'Daniel from Carriage Hills Elementary; Lisa Miller and Erin Berry from MacArthur Middle; and, Kevin Hodge and Donna Evans from Lawton High.

"We wanted to provide Oklahoma teachers with a program that engages their students, while also meeting State Academic Standards," said Carla Schaeperkoetter, OERB Education director. "We used oil and natural gas industry professionals and teamed them up with teachers to write the lessons. This way we know the lessons are not only well designed, but really engage the students in a meaningful way."

OERB has offered the workshops for 19 years. They are free of charge and are designed to train teachers in how to appropriately use the curricula in their classrooms. The hands-on classroom curricula reaches students at all ages and grade levels including: Little Bits for early childhood education; Fossils to Fuel and Fossils to Fuel 2 for elementary education; a Petro Active program for middle schools; and, CORE Energy for high school students.

Upon completion of the workshop, teachers leave with a free box of supplies worth up to $1,100 and a teacher's guide. They are also mailed a $50 stipend for attending and those who complete a curriculum also receive a free field trip for their classroom and six hours of professional development credits.