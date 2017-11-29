Lawton student honored by O-State

You are here

Wed, 11/29/2017 - 2:55am Staff

Lawtonian Ashley Donovan, a psychology and applied sociology major, has been selected as an Oklahoma State University Senior of Significance.

Donovan is  the daughter of Heidi Bond. 

The OSU Alumni Association chose her for demonstrated leadership and service to campus and community. Donovan is president of Psi Chi Honorary, founder and president of the Honors College Student Association, an ambassador of the College of Arts and Sciences and is an honors college council student representative for the College of Arts and Sciences.

 

 

 

