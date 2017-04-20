Lawton school board meeting set today

The Lawton Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. today in the Shoemaker Education Center auditorium, 753 Fort Sill Blvd.

Items on the agenda include: consideration and possible approval of proposed revisions to the board's public participation policy and a report by Superintendent Tom Deighan about the impact of current and projected cuts to state aid payments.

The public is invited to attend the meeting, which will be broadcast live on Fidelity Communications channel 98.