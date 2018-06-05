Lawton residents pause to pray for unity in US

Before 7 a.m. alarms went off, schools bells rang and business doors opened, about 120 prayer warriors, ranging from educators to first responders, joined together at Lawton City Hall during National Day of Prayer Thursday.

During opening ceremonies, Bishop Michael Collins greeted the early risers, Mayor Fred Fitch read the proclamation and Chaplain Col. Jimmy Nichols discussed the national theme unity in prayer, derived from Ephesians 4:3.

"Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace," scripture says.

In past years, community members stayed at city hall to pray, but this year, for the first time ever, they had the option to pick a prayer location from a list of 13 sites and join the prayer team assigned to that location.

At all hours of the day, hundreds of Lawtonians stopped by different places to pray, according to Collins, pastor at United In Christ Discipleship International in Lawton.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes sponsored a prayer group for students and teachers at Lawton High School before classes started, and God's Family Community Church sponsored a group at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in the afternoon.

To Collins, the National Day of Prayer was not an "event" but a "movement," he said, and when community members unite in prayer, they will be able to work peacefully together and appreciate diversity.

"I believe when we all call on the one, true, living God, He hears us. The call for unity is for every person," Collins said. "If we become one, the world will know God has sent His son. We are the message. We see through the eyes of love."

Unity in homes, workplaces and the government

Sitting on a stairway inside city hall, 17-year-old Keyone Spillman, a junior at Eisenhower High School, prayed for unity within her own home.

She closed her eyes, bowed her head and clasped her hands as she spoke to God about the needs of her family members.

"Everyone needs prayer," she said. "Sometimes, it (life) is hard for us, so prayer keeps us together and gives us hope."

Spillman attends United In Christ Discipleship International with her mother, Temeka Stewart, who also was praying at city hall.

Stewart said praying alongside other people brings about change within a community.