Lawton police officers run for Special Olympics

Lawtonians can be on the lookout for police officers running on foot across the city next week.

The Lawton Police Department will support Special Olympics Oklahoma by volunteering to participate in the Special Olympics Torch Run on Monday.

The run will kick off at 6 a.m. at the state line in Hollis. Officers will run through towns from the western city limit to the eastern city limit, then drive to the next town. The officers will make four stops in Lawton Classic Chevrolet, the Lawton Police Station, MacArthur High School and County Mart, 4510 E. Lee.

The officers are expected to leave Classic Chevrolet at 11 a.m. and head for the police station. At 12:30 p.m., they'll depart from the station and run to the school, where the athletes will be.