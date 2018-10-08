Lawton police investigate report of attempted rape

A reported attempted rape Sunday morning is under investigation by Lawton police.

LPD Officer Carlos Aguayo reported speaking with the victim Wednesday night at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in reference to a rape. The woman said that she had been walking home near the intersection of Northwest Ferris Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard around 12 a.m. Sunday when an unknown man driving a silver Saturn car asked if she wanted a ride. She said she declined and continued walking until she was forced into the vehicle and taken to an unknown location at nearby Elmer Thomas Park and the man attempted to rape her. The woman said she fought and kicked the man in the groin and was able to escape the vehicle and run home.