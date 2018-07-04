Lawton police employees honored with various awards

Nine Lawton Police Department employees were honored with various awards at a ceremony Friday afternoon at Lawton City Hall .

LPD Chief James Smith welcomed all who had gathered to see their friends and loved ones honored.

"We are glad that you are here today," Smith said. "We are proud of these men who have gone above and beyond the duties of a policeman. We also thank the families who always provide emotional support for these men and who stand beside and behind them."

Officer Darrell Burton was honored for life-saving measures that he used on Jennifer Jones, who lived at 1408 SW J. Officer Burton got to the residence in response to a call and performed CPR until EMTs got to the scene.

Officer Corey Byrne was cited for a Meritorius Conduct Award and received a Lifesaving Bar. On Sept. 21, 2017, Officer Byrne went to 3001 W. Cache and encountered Theresa Griswold, who needed CPR. He administered CPR until EMTs got to the scene.

Sergeant Tim Poff was also given the Medal of Valor for stopping on I-44 at the scene of a wreck. The truck involved in the accident was on fire and he obtained a fire extinguisher, which he used on the driver, who was engulfed in flames.

Sgt. Christopher Halley is with the Gang Unit and received the Uniformed Officer of the Year Award.