Lawton police arrest man for assault, trespassing

Lawton police arrested an, if not drunk, at least very disorderly man for assault and trespassing Friday night.

LPD Sgt. David Kamont reported he was called to Stripes, 601 S. Sheridan, shortly before midnight on a disturbance and found another officer had the suspect sitting on the curb in the middle of the busy roadway. Another man said he'd been at Chele's Bar and saw the suspect in there. When he left to go get a pack of cigarettes, the suspect followed him and began yelling and making threats, the report states. He followed the man inside the store and began yelling at the cashier.

The cashier told police the man had been banned from there for shoplifting, the report states. When he told the suspect to leave, the man jumped on the counter, grabbed his arm and swung at him, hitting the clerk in the arm. The man from the bar said he'd tried to stop the assault and he fell to the ground with the suspect. The suspect grabbed a fire extinguisher but the customer was able to take it away. He ushered the man outside and the clerk again told the suspect to leave the store. The man attempted another swing at the man, but fell short.

The belligerent man was arrested for assault and battery and trespassing.