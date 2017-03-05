Lawton Noon Lions carnival slated to open today

Adrenaline junkies can get their fix at the Lawton Noon Lions Carnival today through Sunday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.

"This year's Carnival is bigger and better than ever," said Lions Carnival Chair Bill Vaughan. "We contract with nationally renowned Murphy Brothers Carnivals to ensure we have only the most popular rides. This year will feature a total of 15 rides, to include some all-time favorites, such as the Kamikaze, Genesis and Cliffhanger. Plus, we'll have seven new rides, to include the Star Flyer, a thrilling swing ride taking you ninety feet in the air for a panoramic view of the city that is, assuming you can look down."

This is the Lions Club's 59th straight year for the carnival.

"Beside the rides, we'll have challenging game and food booths," Vaughan said. "Nothing makes your mouth water like freshly spun cotton candy and hot funnel cakes. Plus, our Lions' ever-popular food trailer will be on hand with local favorites like chili cheese dogs, nachos, barbecue beef burgers, and Frito pies."

Admission to the midway is free, but there are charges for rides, game and food. Packages are available. The Mega Ride Armband ($35 if purchased in advance or $40 at the gate) provides access to all the rides the entire run of the carnival (weather permitting). New this year is the Family Pack, designed to give a family an alternative to purchasing everyone an armband. Family Packs include a minimum of 50 $1 single ride tickets; a souvenir stuffed animal and a coupon for a 1-in-4 chance to win even more tickets up to a total of 100. It takes three to six single-ride tickets for a ride, depending on the ride's size.

Advance Mega Armbands and Family Packs can be purchased and more carnival information is available at Lionscarnival.com. Advance Armbands may also be purchased at all City National Bank locations and Jennifer Robinette AAA Insurance.