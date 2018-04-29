Lawton native inducted into Movie Hall

Last weekend offered a high that Lawton's Rudy Ramos still hasn't come down from.

Following two successful performances and his being added to the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame, joined by a swell of interest for his professional talents, the affable actor feels like he's living in "interesting times."

"It's like there's been a rebirth to my career," Ramos said.

On April 19, Ramos brought his one-man performance of "Geronimo: Life on the Reservation" to the Roxy Theatre in Muskogee. The next night, he was inducted into the hall of fame on the same stage where he was joined by Academy Award winning producer Gray Fredrickson.

"I'm still on a high for that; it was a good weekend," Ramos said. "That was a really nice ceremony. It was really special."

The last in his class to be honored, a 15-minute reel of clips highlighted his career that began on an episode of "Ironside" and ascended through roles in "The Enforcer," "Defiance," "Quicksilver," "Colors" and many other features. He said there may have been people in the audience who didn't initially know his name but recognized his face.

"It was humbling and exciting," Ramos said. "To think about the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame, that's forever. That's quite an honor."

Joined onstage by Fredrickson offered a special moment.

"Gray is a legend. I mean, he produced both the 'Godfathers,' 'Apocalypse Now,' 'The Outsiders," Ramos said before adding, followed with a laugh, "we were both in good company."

Ramos is feeling reborn. Joined by family and friends at the honor, it offered a chance to reflect on his journey to now. Although, not too much time. He was up at 10 a.m. the next day and off to Grove to perform a sold out show of "Geronimo." Following that, he returned to his home base in Southern California where he was in the studio dubbing some of his dialogue from the upcoming Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," starring and executive produced by Kevin Costner. He'll be returning to Utah on May 7 to film the final two episodes of the series, where he portrays Costner's friend who lives on the reservation abutting his land. It's a modern day western, he said.

Word has been spreading through the film and television community of Ramos' work in the project and from that, opportunities are arising. When The Lawton Constitution spoke with him Wednesday, he was readying to head to Santa Clarita, Calif., for a meeting with Kurt Sutter, creator of the "Sons of Anarchy" television show. He's producing an offshoot series called "The Mayans" about the Latino motorcycle gang that was part of SOA. Actor Emilio Rivera, who plays the leader of the gang Marcus ¡lvarez, will be starring. They worked on a film 15 years ago called "Road Dogs" and have been friends ever since, he said.

"I'm going to talk to him (Sutter) about a possible recurring episode but definitely as the guest star in this one episode," Ramos said. "I play a Native American that runs the casino."

Proud of his Native American heritage, Ramos said that growing up in Lawton prepared him for his role as the iconic Apache leader. The interconnection of Geronimo's later years and the play were natural to the actor.

"I'm telling the other side of the story," Ramos said. "It's not the white man's perspective, it's his perspective."

Ramos said Geronimo and his people fought back from white settlers who moved onto their lands. He said the Apaches and all native tribes were just fighting "for their land, their people for their tribes."