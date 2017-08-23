Lawton man wanted in murder probe

Investigators are seeking a 24-year-old man with possible Lawton connections as they probe the weekend killing of an Altus man.

Additionally, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents were assisting at a scene outside Frederick Tuesday evening after a body was found that may hold a connection to the Altus killing.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy reported Tuesday that Jared Allen Holmes, 32, was found shot to death Monday. Investigators discovered his body following a search of a home in the 400 block of North Julian Street in Altus.

Investigators also discovered evidence of the shooting. The police chief said officers believe the shooting took place around 9 p.m. Sunday. Residents who live in the neighborhood reported hearing what sounded like gunfire coming from the residence around that time.

Murphy said the motive behind the shooting was still unclear Tuesday.

Second-degree murder warrant

A warrant for second-degree murder was issued Tuesday in Jackson County District Court for Marielle Trey Smith. Smith may be driving a white 2007 Dodge Charger with Oklahoma license plate number DNT-166 or the victim's 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Oklahoma license plate number 900 LUK, Murphy said.

Anyone who has seen Smith or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121 or their local law enforcement agency.