Lawton man injured in accident on turnpike

FLETCHER A 43-year-old Lawton man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike in northern Comanche County.

The accident occurred at 3:34 a.m. on the turnpike 0.4 of a mile south of Fletcher near Mile Marker 58.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper John Toombs, a car driven by Jason K. Obe was westbound when it left the roadway to the right and struck a culvert and overpass before rolling a half-time. Obe was pinned in his vehicle for an undetermined amount of time until he was freed by Fletcher Fire Department personnel.