Lawton man guilty of murder

Following nearly one hour and 20 minutes of deliberation, a jury convicted a 32-year-old Lawton man of first-degree murder late Thursday after three days of testimony in a trial in Comanche County District Court.

Roy L. White was found guilty of the Dec. 3, 2015, shooting death of Donald W. Brewer, Jr., 30, at a local motel.

Brewer's body was found in the bathroom of Room 111 at the former Super 9 Motel, 1201 Cache Road. Investigators said he had been shot following a dispute over owing money to White.

White was also found guilty of possession of a firearm after prior felony conviction in connection with the case.

Life without parole recommended

The jury recommended sentences of life in prison without parole on the murder charge and 10 years in prison on the possession of a firearm after prior felony conviction charge. Defense attorney Teressa Williams requested a pre-sentence investigation for White.

Formal sentencing for White is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 4 in the court room of District Judge Gerald Neuwirth.

During the punishment phase, Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka had recommended a sentence of life without the possibility of parole while Williams argued for a sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

The case went to the jury at 2:45 p.m. with jurors returning with the verdict on the murder charge at around 4:05 p.m. The jurors then deliberated on the punishment for that verdict along with the verdict and punishment on the possession of a firearm after prior felony conviction charge. The jury then returned to deliberate on that phase for 15 minutes from 4:50 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.

Medical examiner: multiple gunshot wounds

The state wrapped up its case by calling medical examiner Dr. Mary E. Goolsby to the stand. Goolsby, now a deputy medical examiner at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office in Dayton, Ohio, had performed the autopsy of Brewer when she was a forensic pathologist for the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office. Goolsby presented her report in which the cause of Brewer's death was ruled as multiple gunshot wounds. She said four gunshot wounds were found on his body including wounds to the head, the neck under his right ear, right back and right lower chest. She said the last wound hit many of his organs and blood vessels, rating it the most serious.

Following Goolsby's testimony, both the state and the defense announced that the rested their cases. Neuwirth then issued instructions to the six-man, six-woman jury before dismissing for lunch just before noon. The trial then resumed at 1:30 p.m. with closing arguments.