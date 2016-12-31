Lawton man dies after motorcycle-car crash

A man died from injuries he suffered in a car-motorcycle accident that occurred Friday morning on a busy Lawton thoroughfare.

The accident occurred at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of West Gore Boulevard and Morford Drive. Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, reported that the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Logan McLain, was confirmed dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Jenkins said multiple witnesses to the accident were taken to the police department for interviews. The accident was still under investigation late Friday.