Lawton man charged in murder of teen

A 25-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $1 million bond for just short of a dozen charges in the murder of a teen on April 21.

Delante Trevon Lawrence made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court, where he received eight felony charges: first degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, distribution of controlled substance, endangering others while eluding police, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; as well as a trio of misdemeanor charges stemming from his April 22 arrest: resisting police, malicious injury to property and obstructing an officer, according to court records. The murder charge makes him eligible for life, life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

Lawrence has prior felony convictions in Comanche County for second degree burglary, from November 2013 and 2016, according to Department of Corrections records.

Lawrence is accused of killing La'Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins, 17, during the incident at a triplex at 508 NW 3rd, Apt. 3. Lawrence told investigators he was at the home with multiple other people for a marijuana sale when Pickens-Hawkins showed up with someone with him. Lawrence said he shot the teen as he entered through the door and when people at the apartment tried to take his gun, he shot another person before fleeing. According to the affidavit, Pickens-Hawkins identified Lawrence as the person who shot him. The teen died after being taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

According to the affidavit, police found Lawrence at his home that night when he was seen leaving in a vehicle with two other people. Lawrence was driving the vehicle, with two other people inside, when he was briefly pulled over near Interstate 44 and Rogers Lane. A chase followed when he drove away. The two passengers jumped from the moving vehicle near Northwest 9th Street and Columbia Avenue and Lawrence wreck near Northwest 6th Street and Ferris Avenue. He got away on foot.