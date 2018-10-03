Lawton man allegedly schemed to shoot up school

Inspired by the recent Florida shooter, a 19-year-old Lawton man is alleged to have schemed to shoot up his former school Lawton High School in February.

Michael L. Plume Jr. appeared Friday in Comanche County District Court and is charged with planning, conspiring or endeavoring to perform an act of violence, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Plume is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Comanche County Detention Center. Plume did not execute his plans, according to court documents, and no one at Lawton High School was harmed.

According to an affidavit filed in court, authorities placed Plume under an emergency order of detention for homicidal threats on Feb. 18 and took him to a mental health hospital in Midwest City. The original police report states that the next day, while at the hospital, Plume told a case manager that the Florida shooting inspired him to "shoot up" Lawton High and that he owns multiple guns at his parents' house in Lawton.

The mental health hospital staff told Plume's parents to remove all the guns from the house prior to Plume's return home on March 2, according to the police report.

On the same day Plume was placed under emergency order of detention, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation called the Lawton Police Department, saying the FBI received a tip that Plume posted "worrisome posts on social media relating to the most recent school shooting in Florida," the affidavit states.

The shooting in Florida was on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where Nikolas Cruz is alleged to have shot and killed 14 students and three staff members.

According to the affidavit, when Plume returned home to Lawton, the case manager reported the shooting threat to Lawton police. Four days later, a Lawton detective interviewed Plume, who admitted that he "made plans in the past to go to the school (Lawton High School) he was expelled from and kill as many people as he could and then do 'death by cop,"' the affidavit states.

Plume told the detective that he became scared after he "saw the similarities between the Florida shooter and himself" because he knew he could "end up doing the same thing locally," according to the affidavit.

The detective asked Plume "how close" he was to "being the Florida shooter," and Plume, becoming emotional, responded, "I'm not. ... I don't want to be that person," the affidavit states.

Plume also told the detective that he wrote several letters as an outlet for his anger, as well as his homicidal and suicidal feelings, and the letters "were so horrible that he tore them up," according to the affidavit.

But the more letters he wrote, the less angry the messages in the letters became, he said.

Toward the end of the interview with the detective, Plume said he no longer had anger issues and no longer wanted to talk, then he invoked his Miranda rights. After the interview, police arrested Plume on a complaint of threats to do violence and booked him into city jail.