Lawton FFA's annual plant sale begins Wednesday

The Lawton FFA, which consists of FFAs from middle schools, elementary schools and all three high schools in Lawton, will host its annual plant sale beginning Wednesday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and continuing Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until noon. The sale will be held at 1900 SW Lee, at the school farm.

The sale will resume Monday and Wednesday of next week from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

"I teach Horticulture classes every day, with three different classes at Lawton High School," Courtney Miller, FFA advisor, said. "This is my first year of teaching so I don't know how long this plant sale has been going on, but I know it's been a long time.

"There are over 2500 plants for sale and most of them were grown by Horticulture classes. All of the money raised is given back to Lawton FFA, which consists of all three high schools," Miller said.

"I have been involved in the Lawton FFA for three years," said Mitchell Batisse, president of the Lawton FFA. He is a senior at MacArthur High School.