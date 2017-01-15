Lawton dodges second icy round

Southwest Oklahoma again dodged the bullet Saturday on the forecast of a winter weather storm with icy conditions. However, some areas did report slick spots on roadways, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Roads and highways in most area counties were reported as normal. However, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported that highways in Kiowa County still had isolated slick spots. ODOT sanding crews were working highways throughout the county Saturday afternoon. ODOT also reported slick conditions still evident on roadways in northwestern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Kiowa County Sheriff's Office in Hobart reported only drizzle Saturday afternoon and evening. A dispatcher reported that roads were a bit slick but not freezing with no solid ice reported.

Lloyd Colston, City of Altus emergency management director, said that freezing rain was reported in Altus and Jackson County during the early morning hours Saturday. He said the freezing precipitation led to slick spots on highways in the area, along with a traffic accident on the North Fork of Red River bridge on U.S. 62 west of Altus around 3 a.m. Saturday during which a vehicle hit a patch of ice. He said that temperatures rose above freezing during the day to turn to precipitation to liquid.

"It's raining right now and still above freezing," he said late Saturday afternoon. "But it's still a good day to stay in and to be careful traveling to the north and northeast."

Randy Hasley, Tillman County emergency management director, said that Friday night's rain started as liquid but turned to ice as it hit the ground during the period of freezing temperatures. He said that temperatures rose above the freezing level during the day Saturday with precipitation falling in liquid form.