Lawton dodges majority of rain, wind from storm

A line of storms brought moderate to heavy rains to some locations in Southwest Oklahoma during the early morning hours Saturday with some locations receiving around 2 inche. There were also reports of wind damage and power outages.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport received 0.09 of an inch while Fort Sill reported 0.20 of an inch. Other area rain totals as confirmed by the National Weather Service included Altus Air Force Base, 1.08 inches; Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 2.35 inches; and Hobart Municipal Airport, 2.03 inches.

Rainfall totals as measured at area Oklahoma Mesonet sites included Mangum, 2.14 inches; Fort Cobb, 2.07 inches; Hobart, 2 inches; Hollis, 1.65 inches; Altus, 0.99 of an inch; Tipton, 0.85 of an inch; Medicine Park, 0.76 of an inch; Apache, 0.69 of an inch; Rush Springs, 0.48 of an inch; Velma, 0.30 of an inch; and Walters and Waurika, both 0.06 of an inch.

High winds in Jackson, Kiowa counties

Lloyd Colston, City of Altus emergency management director, reported that nickel-sized hail was confirmed in the Altus area and around Jackson County. He said there were a number of power poles downed within the Altus city limits along with some tree limbs.

"Driving through town this morning I didn't see any damage other than the power lines," he said. "We did have some cloud-to-ground lightning which is noteworthy in the fact that even a small lightning strike is dangerous and something to be respected."

The Kiowa County Sheriff's Office in Hobart reported that high winds resulted in a downed power line blocking traffic along U.S. 183 north of Hobart near the Kiowa-Washita county line. The National Weather Service in Norman also reported confirmation of hail at a location southeast of Mountain View.

Damage reported in Caddo County

The National Weather Service also confirmed reports of damaging wind gusts from the storms. In Caddo County, a small building was reported in the roadway along Oklahoma 9 just north of Fort Cobb in Caddo County and a downed power pole had blocked traffic on Oklahoma 58 just north of Eakly. A double-wide mobile home was also destroyed near Eakly with one injury reported. The National Weather Service also confirmed a report of hail near Albert, a small community north of Fort Cobb Reservoir.

Area wind gusts

Confirmed wind gusts as confirmed by the National Weather Service in Norman included 81 mph near Hobart and 70 mph near Mountain View in Kiowa County, 71 mph near Fort Cobb in Caddo County and 62 mph at Altus Air Force Base.

Peak wind gusts as reported at Mesonet sites included Hobart, 81 mph; Medicine Park, 59 mph; Hollis, 56 mph; Altus, 55 mph; Tipton and Mangum, both 53 mph; and Rush Springs, 50 mph.