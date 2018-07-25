Lawton Community Theatre bringing Halloween in July
Wed, 07/25/2018 - 3:55am Gary Reddin
Get ready for a little Halloween in your summer.
On Friday, Lawton Community Theatre will bring monsters and mischief to the stage with the opening of "We Are Monsters" for the theatre's annual summer kids production.
Every summer, Lawton Community Theatre hosts a one-weekend show which highlights the acting talent of local students. This year, 24 kids from ages 7-14 will star in this spooky children's musical.