LATS marks 15 years of public transportation

It was business as usual Monday for most LATS drivers and their passengers, but for some, it was a special day.

Lawton Area Transit System, the city's mass transit system, is marking its 15th anniversary this week with daily activities that will culminate Saturday, or 15 years to the day that mass transit returned to the community. Monday was the formal kickoff for the week-long celebration, and officials thought it was fitting to honor those who have been with the mass transit system since day one.

Drivers William "Bill" Rakes and Gerald A. Neal, lead mechanic Allen R. Warner and head of maintenance Randal M. Simmons were with LATS when the first buses left the downtown transfer center for the first time with their first passengers, and each received a plaque recognizing their years of service. In addition, Deborah Jones, the senior city planner described as LATS' architect, was recognized for her efforts as the driving force to get LATS off the ground, as was the City of Lawton.

Officials lauded LATS' growth from a humble beginning with medium-duty buses and a staff that worked out of a facility so small everyone shared the same bathroom, to today's thriving system. Mayor Fred Fitch threw out some statistics: LATS transported 420,000 passengers last year on its 10 fixed routes, plus 25,000 more on its para-transit vehicles, the system that provides curb-to-curb transportation for qualified residents. In total, LATS drivers have driven 8 million miles in the last 15 years.