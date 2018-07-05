Lack of revenues dictating city budget for upcoming year

Revenues rather, a lack of revenues is the driving factor in the City of Lawton budget that is being crafted for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

City Manager Jerry Ihler said his administrators reworked the preliminary budget several times and "after several go-arounds, we were still short," as city staff tried to cope with an economic reality that has become common in recent years. Following a pattern, revenues this year were below what city administrators estimated, a fact that affects the city's carryover into the new fiscal year and one that has forced department heads to cut existing budgets and/or delay purchases.

The hard reality: revenues mean expenditures must be cut, although city administrators have sought to soften the blow by proposing a 2.7 percent increase in water, sewer and refuse rates, an amount equal to the change in the Consumer Price Index over the last 12 months. The net effect is less than $2 a month more for city utility customers, while providing $866,612 in revenue.

General Fund revenues are being projected at $33,442,482 next year, compared to the $32.8 million the city expects to receive this year.

The largest single source of revenue in the General Fund is sales tax, which accounts for 63 percent of the funding allotted to the General Fund (that figure was 66 percent in the last fiscal year, Ihler noted). The dollar value of sales tax for Fiscal Year 2019 is $21 million.