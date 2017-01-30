Kiowa Tribe holding election March 4

Kiowa tribal voters are readying to hold their first issues and budget election in the tribe's new era of stability.

The election, conducted by the Kiowa Election Board, will be March 4.

To register, a voter must be an enrolled member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, 18 or older before March 4, and complete a voter registration form and provide proof of tribal enrollment when the form is submitted to the Election Board.

Voter registration forms are available by contacting the Election Board office at the Kiowa tribal office in Carnegie. Completed forms must be received by the Election Board at that location, either in person or by mail, prior to Feb. 16 in order to participate in the general election, said Keith Vasquez, tribe information officer.

"In our effort to give the Kiowa Indian Council every opportunity to vote we are accepting prior registration with the tribe as well as registration with the recent secretarial election conducted by the BIA," said Kari Wahnee, Election Board secretary. "The secretarial election in September had one of the largest voter participations ever recorded. We certainly want to include those voters in our current and future election processes."