The Kiowa Tribe will be providing supplies for a special Back-to-School Distribution for Kiowa students grades pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade.

Representatives will be in Lawton and Tulsa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. In Lawton, distribution will be at the Comanche Nation Education Center, 1608 SW 9th; and in Anadarko, at Eastwood Baptist Church, 948 S. 91st East Ave. in Tulsa.