King's legacy of generosity celebrated

Ward 7 City Councilwoman V. Gay McGahee posed the same question so often asked by the martyr of the American civil rights movement when she spoke Thursday at Fort Sill's Martin Luther King Jr. Day luncheon.

Namely, "what are you doing to serve others?"

Lt. Col. Ralph D. Heaton, deputy commander of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade that sponsored the event, introduced the speaker as a native Lawtonian and resident of Ward 7 for more than 25 years. She graduated from Eisenhower High School and earned two degrees from Cameron University, a business administration bachelor's degree in management with a major in psychology and a master's degree in behavioral science.

She has been the office manager for Galilee Missionary Baptist Church since 1998 and since 2010 has been the counselor for the Comanche Nation Family Assistance Center, where she assists victims of domestic violence. She was elected to the Ward 7 seat on Oct. 7, 2015, and re-elected in April 2016. Last year she was named Public Servant of the Year by both Perry Publishing & Broadcasting and the Women of Color.

Heaton said McGahee embodies the day's theme of "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not a Day Off" because she has dedicated the majority of her lifetime to serving her community and family. She is a military daughter and spouse. She and her husband, the Rev. Leon McGahee, have three daughters, a son and four grandchildren.

McGahee said she was humbled and deeply honored to speak about one of the world's most eminent civil rights activists.

"Dr. King's work as an activist for the rights for all people has afforded me the opportunity to stand before you today and also to serve on the Lawton City Council. For that I am grateful," she said.

She gave special recognition to her 90-year-old Aunt Vera, who traveled from San Antonio to be here and was the person who put the "V" in her name.

"A pacifist, Dr. King is best-known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using non-violent civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs. Today we celebrate the life, achievements and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As we celebrate his life, we acknowledge that his day is not just a day of remembrance but a day of service," she said.

McGahee noted that everybody enjoys a day off from work, which can be refreshing but can also lead to having to play catch-up. King, though, didn't take many days off.

"He had committed his life to serving others and to an end of achieving freedom for others in spite of harassment, threats, beatings and jail time he had to endure. Dr. King felt that the value of service was the hallmark of a full life.

"Martin Luther King once said, 'In a sense, every day is Judgment Day, and we through our deeds and words, our silence and speech, are constantly writing the Book of Life. Light has come into the world, and every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or the darkness of destructive selfishness.