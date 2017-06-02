Kids in hospital inspire sock drive idea by Cache girl

CACHE A first grader at Cache Primary School is taking up a sock collection to donate to children at the Oklahoma Children's Hospital. The effort is in response to a TV commercial she saw over the Christmas holiday.

During that commercial, Aleighsiana Chavez had tears running down her face and started quizzing her mother about how to help children in need.

"I saw a commercial on TV about kids with medical issues and wanted to help them," Aleighsiana Chavez said.

Aleighsiana said she wanted to help, not just one child, but many children in such circumstances.

Her mother, Talisha Chavez, later contacted the director of volunteer services at Oklahoma Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City to inquire about what items could be donated. The hospital official said that socks would make for a great donation that could serve two purposes: first to wear on their feet and second to be used as line sleeves.

A team of seamstresses set out to cut and sew the new socks to turn them into sleeves so that one pair benefits two children. Talisha then contacted the school's principal, Jackie Green, to talk socks.