After the first day of winter, Lawtonians turned up the heat, bundled up in coats and warmed up cocoa in preparation for the freezing temperatures.

As the chilly weather continues into the new year, residents should remember to prepare their furry friends, water systems and vehicles for the cold.

When winter coat isn't thick enough

Although furry friends wear a coat all year long, they need added warmth to withstand freezing temperatures, regardless of whether they live inside or outside the home.

Samantha Sessums of Beavers Animal Hospital said, "If it's too cold for humans, it's too cold for the animals."

Residents can take the same measures when caring for their dogs and cats, but cats that roam outside generally need less shelter provided for them because they can find shelter in small places, according to Roy Rodrick, field supervisor at Lawton Animal Shelter.

Outside dogs, however, always need dog houses, and the size of the dog house is dependent on the weight of the dog.

Only long-haired dogs such as Great Pyrenees should remain outside during the winter months. Short-haired dogs like terriers must stay inside, and they should wear sweaters when venturing outside for short periods of time.

Like people, animals need adequate food and water, even though they do not pant in the cold.

"Keep their bellies full. They'll stay warmer," Rodrick said.

Pet owners should continue to treat for ticks and fleas because although the creatures might not be visible, they are dormant in the winter and will become active in the spring and summer.

Beware hidden cats

Prior to starting their vehicles, residents should tap on their hoods or honk their horns to check for cats that may be hiding inside the radiator or above the tires.

Although residents may be tempted to provide food, water or shelter on their porches for stray cats, they should avoid doing so and contact animal welfare instead.

When cool air hits the pipes

To avoid freezing pipes, homeowners should leave the facets inside their houses dripping and close any vents under and around the house, according to Ken Shannon, owner of Ken Shannon's Plumbing, Drain Cleaning & Repair.

Shannon said if the water is dripping at a fast pace from the facet, the pipe is less likely to freeze.

Homeowners should also unscrew hoses from outside hydrants and cover them with a foam facet protector or wrap the facet with a towel if the hydrant is not frost-proof.

If metal pipes freeze, a plumber may be able to help them thaw quickly, but it is nearly impossible for plumbers to defrost frozen plastic pipes, and homeowners must be patient as the pipes defrost on their own, Shannon added.

Pay attention to meters

Mark Moore, meter service supervisor for the City of Lawton, said homeowners should pay attention to their water meters when the temperatures drop.

Because there is little that can be done once a water meter is frozen, homeowners should take action to prevent a freeze by lying a towel and a carpet sample atop the water meter, then securing the materials with a couple bricks. Residents should never place metal near the meter.