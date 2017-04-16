Keathley to be inducted into Military Hall of Fame

The Medal of Honor recipient for whom the Cameron University Military Science Department takes its name is one of two who will be inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 21.

Staff Sgt. George Dennis Keathley is Cameron's most highly decorated alumnus. He and Henryetta native Spc. 4 Edward Allen DeVore Jr. were recently recommended for induction by the Oklahoma Military Heritage Foundation. Later this year the foundation will select eight more Oklahoma heroes for induction.

Keathley was born in Olney, Texas, on Nov. 10, 1907. He dropped out of school but later moved to Lawton to live with his brother John, complete high school and attend Cameron State School of Agriculture and Junior College in 1931 and '32, earning an associate degree in agriculture. In the fall of 1933 he enrolled in the Agricultural & Mechanical College of Texas, now known as Texas A&M at College Station. He continued to attend summer school there in 1936, 1939 and 1940 but never graduated for financial reasons.

He also went to the first soil erosion school in the country at Dalhart, Texas, and later worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps as an erosion specialist.

Keathley joined the Army at Lamesa, Texas, in May 1942, six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was assigned to Company B, 338th Regiment of 85th Infantry Division and was promoted to staff sergeant just before the unit went into combat.

On May 30, 1944, he became a platoon leader, replacing one who was wounded. He exposed himself to enemy fire numerous times while reorganizing the platoon. He was awarded the Bronze Star with the Valor device.

Keathley was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at Monte Altuzzo in northern Italy on Sept. 14, 1944, while leading soldiers in a battle that repelled a German attack.

On that day, the almost 37-year-old Keathley took command of two platoons that had been left leaderless due to heavy casualties. They had come under heavy fire when they were within 50 yards of their objective.

Keathley organized the platoons' defense, gathered ammunition and encouraged his men even after being severely wounded by an enemy hand grenade.