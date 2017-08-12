Justice reform to be topic at CU forum

The public is invited to Cameron University's "The Concepts and Reality of Criminal Justice Reform in Oklahoma" free seminar today at 2 p.m.

Kris Steele, the former Speaker of the House for Oklahoma and now the executive director of the Education and Employment Ministry or TEEM, will speak at 2 p.m. today in the Johnson Auditorium in Ross Hall

During the free presentation, courtesy of Cameron's Department of Social Science, Steele will focus on the need for reform in Oklahoma's criminal justice system and the impact of the passage of State Questions 780, which reclassified drug possession as a misdemeanor instead of a felony, as well as other issues.