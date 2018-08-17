Justice Rally to remember woman who died in jail

Nearly four years since her death, the life of Christina Tahhahwah remains a rallying cry for justice to some.

Tahhahwah, 37, was taken to the hospital on Nov. 14, 2014, after being arrested on a trespassing complaint. Tahhahwah a member of the Comanche Nation was taken off life support three days later and died that evening. What happened in that time has remained a disputed point between police and her Native American family. That family is growing.