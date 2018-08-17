Judge looks forward to women being in more leadership roles

Speaking Thursday at the Women's Equality Day Luncheon on Fort Sill, District Judge Irma J. Newburn said being the first female district judge in Western Oklahoma is a good thing but she looks forward to a future filled with women in leadership roles.

Col. Steven Carpenter, commander of the host organization, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, introduced the speaker as a graduate of Cameron University and the Oklahoma City School of Law. She has been part of the Lawton-Fort Sill community for more than 20 years.