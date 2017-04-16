Judge Lewis to be honored on May 2

Former Lawton judge David B. Lewis is among six Oklahomans who will be honored May 2 at the A.C. Hamlin Banquet in Oklahoma City.

The event, set at the Nation Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, is dedicated to the memory of Albert Comstock Hamlin, the first African American elected to the Oklahoma Legislature (in 1908) and the only African American to serve until 1964. The banquet is sponsored by the Oklahoma Black Caucus Foundation.

Lewis, the first African American to serve on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, was a Comanche County prosecutor, a special district judge in the county from 1991 to 1999, and a district judge for Comanche, Stephens, Jefferson and Cotton counties from 1999 to 2005. He was named to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in 2005 by then-Gov. Brad Henry, and was the court's presiding judge from 2013-2014.

Lewis graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1983. His activities include president of the Oklahoma Judicial Conference, membership in the Class of 2008 Henry Toll Fellowship Program of the Council of State Governments and past chair of Reach Out and Read Oklahoma. He is a fellow of the Oklahoma Bar Foundation and the American Bar Association; co-chair of the Oklahoma Bar Bench and Bar Committee; and a member of the board of directors for the Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma and the OU College of Law's Board of Visitors.