JROTC students honored at MacArthur
MacArthur High School honored its Junior ROTC cadets for at the program's annual award assembly Wednesday.
The Department of the Army Superior Cadet Medals were awarded to first-year Cpl. Dante' Aguilar, second-year 2nd Lt. Laeyyah Ginn, third-year Maj. Ashley Morales, and fourth-year Capt. Samuel Ancira.
The Distinguished Cadet Award for Scholastic Excellence went to Laeyyah Ginn. The Academic Excellence Awards went to first-year Mackenzie Lee, second-year Laeyyah Ginn, third-year Annavita Pantoja and fourth-year Matthew Underwood.
Other awards
Cadet Challenge, top five female: 1. Carmen Armstrong, 2. Keombre Willhoite, 3. Zaria Jessie, 4. Alexandria Pence, 5. Nayeli Mojica Serrano. Cadet Challenge, female record holders: Shuttle-run, Evashawn Poemoceah; flex arm hang, Carman Armstrong; curl-up, Carman Armstrong; 1-mile run, Savannah Green; V-sit reach, Areahn Vault. Cadet Challenge, top five male: 1. Tyler Bish, 2. Joshua Odum, 3. Christopher Vargas, 4. Alex Brown, 5. Caleb Mull. Cadet Challenge, male record holders: Shuttle run, Caleb Mull; curl-up, Domonic Horn; pull-up, Cameron Martinez; 1-mile run, Javion Philip; V-sit reach, Alex Brown.
U.S. Army Recruiting Command Award: Zaria Jessie and Nathan Sisson. U.S. Navy Military Excellence Award: Athletics, Nayelli Mojica Serrano; scholastics: Shane Parker; progress, Nathan Kerbo; Merit, Autumn Webber; leadership, Alex Brown. U.S. Air Force Math and Science Excellence Award: Gabriela Lozano and Makenna Callaway. U.S. Marine Corps Excellence Award: Music, Chance Bowden; academics, Conner Byerly; athletics, Christopher Vargas. Oklahoma Army National Guard Award: Athletics, Carman Armstrong; scholastics, Mackenzie Lee; progress, Dakota Price; merit, Sarah McCullough; leadership: Russell Ricer.
U.S. Air Force Order of the Daedalians Award: Annavita Pantoja. Military Order of the Purple Heart Leadership Award: Kimberly Vazquez. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5263 Medal: gold, Marina Ricer; silver, Valerie Shipp; bronze, Paul Marshall. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 Award: Jordain Russell. Special Forces Association Chapter 32 Award: Cameron Martinez. Freedom Foundation Award: Nathan Kerbo. Association of the U.S. Army Award: Domonic Horn. Non-Commissioned Officer Association Award: Brandon Calhoun.
Military Officer's Association of America Award: Ashley Morales. Military Order of the World Wars Award: Selicia Dubose. Col. Guy Rogers Memorial Award: Savannah Green. Lawton AMVETS Post 10 Award: Daichele Haynes. Knights of Columbus Award: Elijah Tenbrink. Daughters of the American Revolution Lawton Chapter Award: Anna Colburn. Sons of the American Revolution Award: Matthew Mitchell. United States Daughters of 1812 Award: Laeyyah Ginn. National Sojourners Award: Cristina Rosada-Contreras. Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award: Caleb Mull.