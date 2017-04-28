JROTC students honored at Eisenhower High

Eisenhower High School honored its Junior ROTC cadets at the annual award assembly Thursday.

The Department of the Army Superior Cadet Award went to first-year Joseph Kelly, second-year JuanCarlos Negron Gonzalez, third-year McKenzi Pettit and fourth-year Stephanie Quinn.

The Distinguished Cadet Award for Scholastic Excellence was presented to Colin To. The Academic Excellence Awards went to first-year Joseph Kelly, second-year JuanCarlos Negron Gonzalez, third-year McKenzi Pettit and fourth-year Jacob O'Connor.

Other awards were:

Reserve Officer's Association Award: Mikayla Whalen Blanding, Philippe Kelly and McKenzi Pettit. Military Order World Wars Award: Stephanie Quinn and one for outstanding first year Deljai Jenkins. National Sojourner's local chapter 129 Award: Jeremiah Medlin. AMVETS Post 10 Award: Anthony Santiago. Military Officers Association Award: Jazelle Pearce. U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association Award to first to fourth-year cadets: Dyllon Phillips, Jacob Brand, Amira Rachid and Stephanie Quinn. Military Order of Foreign Wars Award: Ashley Simmons and Amira Rachid. General Leslie J. McNair VFW Post 5263 Award: Joseph Kelly, JuanCarlos Negron Gonzalez, Gavin Ladesma and Jacob O'Connor. The Daughters of the American Revolution and The National Society of US Daughters of 1812 Awards: Soumaya West and Ashley Simmons. Sons of the American Revolution Award: Adam Denham. U.S. Air Force Order of Daedalians Award: Anthony Santiago. Military Order of the Purple Heart: McKenzi Pettit. Eisenhower Veterans Group: Juliette Harvey. The Knights of Columbus Award: Francisco Ochoa. U.S. Army Reserves Award: Sabrina McClellan. U.S. Army Recruiting Office Male and Female Scholar/Athlete Awards: McKenzi Pettit and Armon Martin, respectively. Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Award: Robert Kendall, Levi Rollf, Sabrina McClellan and Anthony Patterson. U.S. Air Force Scholastic Excellence Award: Jacob O'Connor and Colin To. Sgt. Audie Murphy Club Fort Sill Chapter Award: Ciarra Clemons. Noncommissioned Officers Association Award: Joseph Churchwell and Austin Brown. Vietnam Veterans Award: Jacob O'Connor. Special Forces Association Award: Armon Martin. The 101st Airborne Association Award: Sarah Chappell. Guthrie Scottish Rite Masons Award: Jazelle Pearce.

Oklahoma Army National Guard Awards: Athletics, Amber Clayton and Christian Perez; academics, Mikayla Leaston and Austin Brown; community service, Angel Miranda and Dailyn Gibson. U.S. Navy Military Excellence Award: Leadership, Gage Gonzalez; most improved, Joe Miranda; athletics, Adam Denham; meritorious service, Colton Haring; scholastics, Daniel Viera Reyes. U.S. Marine Corps Excellence Award: Musical, Madeline Holman; academic, Jacob Brand; athletics, Jeremiah Medlin. University of Oklahoma ROTC Program: highest male and female physical fitness: Francisco Ochoa and Hannah Taylor respectively; citizenship, Courtney Chestnut and Nayelle Wright. Cadet Battalion Commander's Award: Terairona Johnson. U.S. Army Instructor Award: Joseph Churchwell and Francisco Ochoa. Senior Army Instructor Award: Sabrina Haring and Aaliyah Bunville.