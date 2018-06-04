Journalist Boettcher speaks to fire chiefs about battles

All the cries of demons, images of corpses and feelings of guilt that were locked up in a box inside his mind broke loose when a bomb broke through the wall of a Baghdad, Iraq, hotel compound that housed NBC News correspondent Mike Boettcher, a Ponca City native, in November 2005.

He saw a bright flash of light and heard the rumble of thunder seconds before the explosion threw his body onto the floor.

On the air, he reported to the American public the horrific narrative that began at 8:12 a.m. At the end of his report, Katie Couric, based in the New York office, responded, "We're glad you're OK."

Nearly 13 years later, during a speech Thursday morning at the 96th annual Oklahoma Fire Chiefs Association conference at the Hilton Garden Inn, Boettcher looked into the eyes of firefighters and emergency responders from across Oklahoma and shared a truth the camera didn't capture that morning.

"Fact is, I wasn't OK," Boettcher said. "The camera was tight on me. I had blood dripping down my arms."

But far worse than the physical pain, he said, was the trauma to his mind. These are the memories or nightmares, rather that Boettcher lived, relived and fights to not continue reliving.

Boettcher, a four-time National Emmy award winning journalist and University of Oklahoma alumnus, lives with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

And so do some local firefighters and emergency personnel who have carried bleeding children from burning homes, delivered death notices to families and received news of fellow heroes committing suicide off the clock.

Lawton Fire Chief Dewayne Burk, president of OFCA, identified mental health as one of the biggest problems facing firefighters and other emergency responders.

Living with PTSD

Boettcher has experienced the worst of humanity. He was kidnapped, pistol-whipped and almost executed at the hands of foreigners who thought he was a spy, and he watched a fellow reporter walk to his own death when the reporter took a wrong turn down a dead-end road in an attempt to escape from a hate group in South Africa.

Then there was the unforgettable scene after nightfall during the 1982 Lebanon War.

"I remember following a trail of blood coming from a tunnel," Boettcher said.

Using a flashlight, he tracked the trail that led into the tunnel. What he saw haunts him today.

"I saw a mother, father and three children with their throats cut and dead. That image still doesn't go away," he said.

He also saw firsthand the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

"I was in front of the TV, getting ready for work, when I saw the planes fly," he said. "I looked at my wife and said, 'Sweetheart, we are going to war. You're not going to see me for a while.'"

Boettcher said some Lawton firefighters and others from across Oklahoma traveled to New York City to rescue victims.

"I know you saw the bodies when you responded," he said.

Initially, Boettcher thought he could combat PTSD by ignoring the worst of humanity and focusing on the best, he said.