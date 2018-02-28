Johnsons establish social change lectureship at Cameron University

Cameron University announced the establishment of the Albert Johnson Sr. and Josephine Johnson Endowed Lectureship in Social Change.

The Johnsons established the Endowed Lectureship in Social Change in their names "with the intent that proceeds be used to advance the study of social justice, racial and ethnic cultures and human interaction," according to a Cameron press release. It is their wish that the endowment be put to use "working for the betterment of all."

The endowment's funds may be utilized for many things: to bring distinguished lecturers and workshops to the campus in areas of social change; to improve teaching techniques in areas of civil rights, inclusion versus division, and social justice; to explore the dynamics of criminal justice, racial and ethnic cultures and mores as well as the impact of desegregation in America; and, to aid faculty and students in providing services to the community supporting a better understanding of the social changes that continue in America.

The lectureship will encourage innovative engagements with students in teaching, study, research and internship activities with students the primary focus of the supported activities.

Long history of community commitment

Longtime residents of Lawton, the Johnsons have devoted great time and energy to the community and the university. In addition to belonging to Cameron's President's Partners, they made a major donation to the building fund for the McMahon Centennial Complex. Albert served on the Cameron University Foundation's board of directors, was a member of the university's Centennial Commission and was awarded the CU Distinguished Service Award for his support.

A graduate of Lawton's Douglass High School, he began his career as an educator at Douglass in 1950 after earning degrees from Winston-Salem State Teachers College and the University of Oklahoma. He became an elementary school principal in 1954 and high school principal in 1964. In the mid-1960s he was pivotal to the success of Lawton's school desegregation. Before retiring in 1994, Johnson served as assistant superintendent for 11 years and deputy superintendent for the last six years. In 2006, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.

When he retired from the district, Albert continued to work on community improvement projects including working with youth choirs, coaching in the city's recreational programs and supervising the YMCA's summer day camp.