Job not over for Fort Sill soldiers who are deployed

Last Sunday's declaration of victory over ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) doesn't mean the job is over for Fort Sill soldiers who deployed to the Arabian Peninsula.

They just have a different job to do now, and Col. Steve Carpenter, commander of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, is hopeful the U.S. and its partner nations will turn from military levers to diplomatic levers to make ISIS irrelevant in the region.

In addition to carrying on with Operation Inherent Resolve (the campaign against ISIS), they still have a theater security cooperation mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield. This is a partnership with allied nations to deter and react to possible threats within the region.

Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery arrived in theater just this month, and, notwithstanding the Iraqi prime minister's pronouncement, they won't head home any sooner than originally planned.

Led by Lt. Col. John Auten and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Larsen, the "Steel Warriors" are now occupied across Iraq, Carpenter said. They have established small contingencies in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan as well.

"The easiest units to deploy are units that are already deployed," Carpenter observed.

That means the soldiers there must practice their skill sets to be ready to support both the national defense strategy and the national security policy.

The brigade commander said the mood there differs by country.

"Everybody's impacted by a different level of austerity," said Carpenter, who is on the road so much that as of his Thursday morning video teleconference with local media representatives, he had been in the UAE only two days out of the last 30.

"As I travel around, I'll say spirits are high because the soldiers feel like they contributed to defeating this common enemy. Because to these young soldiers, especially the 18- to 25-year-olds, this is the fight of their time. And they had an immediate and meaningful impact on every single battle that occurred during this fight against ISIS," he said.

During the short interval between the casing of the 75th FA Brigade's colors and his departure for the Middle East, Carpenter gave up some precious time with his family to hold a meeting at Great Plains Technology Center. On that occasion he reached out to agencies from across the Lawton-Fort Sill community who rely on volunteer help to accomplish their missions.

At that meeting he said that 70 percent of the young men and women who make up today's Army come from dysfunctional families families marred by addiction, prison sentences, mental illness or some type of abusive behavior. Since the No. 1 thing Army leaders do is cultivate the next generation of leaders, creating "great citizens who can function not just in the Army but outside in communities," Carpenter sees volunteerism as a valuable tool toward this end. Volunteering, whether it's in schools, veterans' centers, women's shelters or homeless shelters, exposes soldiers to people from different nationalities and different backgrounds with different life experiences.