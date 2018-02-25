Jamie Glover new chairman of county Saddle, Sirloin Club

The biggest difference in this year's Comanche County Livestock Show is that its sponsor, the Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club, has a new chairman.

Jamie Glover grew up at Newcastle when it had a more rural character than it does now. She was raised in the livestock industry and showed heifers and steers from the time she was 9 years old until she graduated. She earned both the State and National FFA Degrees. So it should come as no surprise that it was at a livestock show that she first met her husband of 17 years, Dustin Glover.

"I met him showing livestock, actually. I knew him when I was in high school, and we both showed cattle and met that way, and then married while I was in college. And now we're in the cattle business here in Oklahoma and help youth with show cattle all across the nation," she said.

That's through the auspices of Glover Cattle Co. Not only do they raise show steers but they have two children who are carrying on the family tradition, son Tommy and daughter Taylor.

Jamie has been a member of Saddle & Sirloin Club for three or four years and a board member almost as long. Last year she was vice chairman, and this year she was elected chairman. Hank Hasenbeck continues to serve as past chairman and assistant general superintendent, and he helps with fundraising as well.

Jamie Glover said it would be impossible to list all the volunteers who make the Comanche County Livestock Show happen because there are so many of them.

"The board works tirelessly. Our area ag teachers do a tremendous amount of work, working with us to help us get the word out about the show and make sure that the kids have their projects ready and know about the rules," she said.

A lot of volunteers help get animals in and out of the ring during the show. The show superintendents help organize each of the individual species shows. The chairman said the Comanche County Fairgrounds staff is tremendous in making sure that it's a first-class operation in terms of how facilities are set up. Other volunteers announce the shows and hand out ribbons and trophies to the winners. The Cameron University Aggie Club and the Comanche County Extension Office work with Saddle & Sirloin Club to keep records, placings and sale order of animals straight.

"It takes a huge team to make that show work. ... There are literally hundreds of people that help to put the show on, and we couldn't do it without them," Jamie Glover said.

The public is welcome to come watch all events for free. She invites Comanche County residents to see the hard work that the exhibitors put in and get to know them personally.

"It's really about the kids ... I think that there's no better program to raise youth in, because it's really a 24/7 job for these kids that have livestock. We tell people there's no sick days. When the weather's good, when the weather's bad, when you don't feel real good, those animals still have to be cared for. And I think that those kinds of things teach our youth to be hard workers, to be dedicated and to go above and beyond. I think that's the kind of young people that we need to be raising," Jamie Glover said.