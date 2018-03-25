Jackson announces re-election bid

Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson has announced he will seek re-election.

Jackson said he is seeking his third term on the City Council so he can continue the progress that council members and city officials have made in a variety of projects, ranging from infrastructure improvements to the public safety facility under construction on Railroad Street.

"I've done a good job. I've worked diligently for the citizens of Lawton," Jackson said, adding that while the sentiment is simple, it is true and an illustration of the hard work and focus he has brought to his role of councilman each time he has served (Jackson served twice as the Ward 4 councilman before being elected Ward 2 councilman in 2012). "Everything that has gone on in the last six years, I've had a hand in it."

Jackson cites the public safety facility as one of achievements he is proud of, saying he and two other council members helped hammer out the details of a facility that will become home to Lawton Police Department and the city jail, Lawton Municipal Court and the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station when it is completed two years from now. Noting that construction has begun, Jackson said he wants to see completion of that long-awaited facility while he still is serving on the council.

He said he also remains deeply committed to recreational opportunities for citizens especially youth through involvement with the Parks and Recreation Department and its programs, and with the idea that grew into Freedom Fest, Lawton's annual Fourth of July celebration in Elmer Thomas Park.

He also pointed to city's Capital Improvements Programs and their projects, now well under way and funding upgrades to city infrastructure, including the Northeast/Southeast 45th Street expansion project that has begun in east Lawton and a number of sidewalk upgrade projects throughout the community. He said he also remains committed to a project he identified in his first term: working with the neighborhood services division to tackle what he and Ward 2 residents have identified as the long-standing problem of dilapidated structures that harbor criminal activity.

"We've taken down a dozen houses in the last year," Jackson said, adding he plans to keep that focus as residents continue to identify problem structures and other nuisance properties.