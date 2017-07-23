Interns with city take home more than just a paycheck

The teens in the City of Lawton's summer intern program have been taking home more than a paycheck.

Three of the participants say the skills they learned or built upon this summer are an important part of the plans they are making for life after high school.

City officials launched the second Summer Intern Program in late May, using funding from the 2015 Sales Tax Extension to pay the salaries of teens who are hired to work directly with city divisions. The key to the program is that the teens are getting actual work experience. Rather than doing light jobs or busy work, each works under the supervision of city employees to do just what those employees do in an actual work day, whether it is dealing with the children and adults using the Lawton Public Library, helping with the furry residents at the city animal shelter or overseeing activities associated with providing clean water.

For Brandy Johnson, the eight-week program was a chance to hone her mechanic skills.

Johnson, who will be a senior at Lawton High School in the fall, is a second-year participant, and her bosses in the city's vehicle maintenance division were glad to get her back this summer for eight weeks of maintaining vehicles in the city fleet. Johnson is the only teen to participate in the internship twice and the veteran said the program still is a vital learning experience. She initially applied in 2016 because she needed a summer job.

"I had turned 16 and there were not that many jobs," she said, explaining there were few options for someone her age.

Enter the city's pilot Summer Intern Program and, a year later, Johnson is back for a second time. Johnson said she is used to people being surprised by her choice in a summer job, but she shrugs off suggestions that it's an unusual job for a female.

"It's a good job," she said, adding that summer job also is providing her with skills she will use in other areas of her life.

Most immediately, it lets her work on her car and that of her boyfriend. If there is a problem she isn't familiar with, she simply asks her supervisor and he walks her through it, she said.

Pursuing astrophysics career

Her two summers of work also fit into her college plans. Johnson plans to major in astrophysics or space engineering, and she said the skills she needs to work on city vehicles have given her the basic mechanical skills and understanding she will need in college. It's the hands-on experience that serves her best, she said of the practical training she is receiving from city employees, and it's also the reason she deliberately selected vehicle maintenance when she applied for the program.

Johnson said she got her job the same way any other city employee does: She filled out an application, went through an interview and, once the job was offered, had to pass a drug screening test before she was officially hired. Her job is to handle whatever needs to be done on city vehicles, whether it is tending to an air conditioner malfunction or an oil change. The job means working on all city vehicles, either on the heavy side (garbage trucks and fire trucks) or the light side (police sedans and other passenger-style vehicles).

She admits she expected the environment to be different than it is and she was pleased to find that it wasn't as difficult as she anticipated.

"I fit in real good," she said of her co-workers and their willingness to help her out by explaining the work.

Johnson knew at the end of summer 2016 that she would be applying for the 2017 program. While she is qualified to apply again in 2018, she has other plans. But she knows someone else who can take her place.

"My younger sister will," she said, adding she expects her sister to put her application in for vehicle maintenance.

Working with youth

Kamryn Hunter, who will be a junior at Lawton's Gateway Learning Academy in the fall, said the job with the city's Parks and Recreation Department is simply an extension of what already has been a lifelong interest. The oldest of 10 children, Hunter already is active with youth through organizations in the community, and the skills learned through those interactions have been helpful this summer at Parks and Recreation.

Hunter completed the intern application paperwork while still a sophomore and was pleased when that application received a positive response and thrilled with the idea of getting to spend the entire summer working with children.

"The crazy thing is, I already work with youth groups," Hunter said, noting experiences this summer have ranged from helping with Parks and Recreation's youth summer camps to acting as a lifeguard/monitor at the city's newest recreation feature, a spray park. "It's a good fit for me, a blessing."

Benefits his siblings

It's a job that will help build the skills the teen may need in pursuit of a future career, Hunter concedes. And it benefits his siblings. On a mid-week summer day last week, Hunter was joined by a younger sibling at the spray park in Elmer Thomas Park, and yes, that sister had to adhere to the same "no running, behave" guidelines that city officials mandate for all children who frolic through the spraying water every afternoon.

The job is exactly what it seemed it would be, Hunter said, explaining it provides the chance to interact with people and to be outside.