Inmate walks away from city jail

Lawton police were looking for an inmate at the City Jail who escaped from custody on Wednesday.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, the police department's public information officer, confirmed that Jeremy Marshall had escaped while he was doing cleanup work at the police department and taking out the trash. Jenkins said Marshall walked away after taking out the trash. He was being incarcerated on a warrant for driving with no valid driver's license.

Jenkins said that anyone with information about Marshall's whereabouts should contact the Lawton Police Department at 581-3270 or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO (4636).

Drugs, gun, stolen ID found during house search

Two people were arrested on drug charges at a southwest Lawton residence Wednesday morning on a fugitive warrant and on knowledge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Officer Jeffrey McCoy said that detectives went to 1908 SW Douglas at 11 a.m. in reference to the warrant. During the search of the residence, detectives located a stolen H&K .45 caliber pistol, three bags of cocaine weighing approximately eight grams, one bag of methamphetamine weighing approximately 15 grams, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, baggies, a marijuana grinder, morphine, a bullet proof vest, and $6,778 in cash. Also located were multiple fake identification cards and debit cards belonging to the female suspect.

The woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Wichita County, Texas, for larceny on which bond was set at $25,000. She was also arrested on complaints of possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm after prior felony conviction, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a fake identification card.

Also arrested was a man on complaints of possession of stolen property, possession of firearm after prior felony conviction, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It was later determined by detectives that a woman whose name was on one of the ID cards and a bank card filed an identity theft report in July of 2016. The woman told detectives that someone had opened up several accounts in her name and accumulated charges at two stores. The victim said she wished to press charges.

Both suspects were taken to the City Jail. Two other men at the residence who were detained by police were released.

Man tased by police attempts to flee

Officer Charles Thompson was working uniformed patrol traveling south on Northwest 16th Street approaching Andrews Avenue at 12:25 a.m. Thursday when he saw a man walking in the middle of the roadway. Thompson turned on his emergency lights and the man moved to side of the street and continued walking. When Thompson asked the man to stop and move to the front of the patrol vehicle the man grabbed his left front pocket and said he had none, then explained he had an ID card from Arkansas that was expired. Officer Tom Rorrer arrived as backup and a check with dispatch found the man had no records in Arkansas or contact with the Lawton Police Department.