Inmate on run after taking blame for accident

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from Lawton City Jail Tuesday morning after purposely wrecking a vehicle, throwing off his inmate-issued orange top and running away, police reported.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer, said the escapee, Justin Davis, completed his trustee duties around 10:15 a.m. While he was riding in a vehicle back to the police station, he caused the vehicle to wreck and then fled the area.

Davis was serving time for drug paraphernalia charges, Jenkins reported.