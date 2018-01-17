Inmate attempts suicide by hanging

An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility was hospitalized after hanging himself during a suicide attempt Sunday night.

Officers Nicholas Chilcote and Jason Gillis responded to the facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, at 11:30 p.m. and guards told them a male inmate had attempted to hang himself and was already loaded into an ambulance. Gillis escorted the ambulance to a local hospital while Chilcote made contact with a facility official who reported that the inmate was placed on suicide watch at approximately 1:53 p.m. and placed in a specific cell. He said an officer found the inmate with a piece of his orange blanket around his neck. After cutting the orange cloth, prison officials began administering CPR and the inmate was resuscitated prior to the arrival of the ambulance. Gillis reported the inmate was stabilized at the hospital.