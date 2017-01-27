'Indivisible' group plans Trump talk

A new group opposed to President Donald Trump's agenda will meet for the first time from 7-9 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore, organizer Beverly Perry said.

Only those opposed to Trump's policies are invited, she said.

"We are a group of people who are opposed to Trump's policies and are concerned that no one is willing to stand up to Trump," Perry said. "We call ourselves the Indivisible group and we are not a political party.

"We are concerned about the Trump administration bashing the media; we are concerned about Trump's cabinet picks, about climate change and Islamaphobia," she said.

Indivisible groups have been formed in Moore and Tulsa, she said, and within two or three months the groups will spread nationwide. "We want to be sure our representatives represent our wishes in Lawton and across Oklahoma," Perry said. "We'll be holding our representatives accountable.